A new draft norms has been prepared by the University Grants Commission (UGC) wherein students will be able to get an undergraduate 'honours' degree after completing four years instead of the previous three years, as per PTI report.
This draft 'Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes' was prepared in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) and is likely to be notified on Monday.
“Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits," the news agency has quoted the UGC draft.
"If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation," it read.
"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme. The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme," it added.
Currently, students get an honours degree after completing three years of undergraduate programmes.
The FYUP also allows multiple entry and exit options for students. If they leave before three years, they will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years.
Speaking about the curriculum, the FYUP, as suggested in the document, consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses.
As per the draft, the course work during the first three semesters of the 4-year undergraduate programme would consists of a set of courses such as language education (two languages – Regional language and English language), understanding India, Environmental Science/Education, Digital and technological solutions, Mathematical and Computational Thinking and Analysis, Heath & wellness, Yoga education, and sports and fitness, that will be common for all students.
At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change their major. Students will also have the option to go for a UG either with single major or double majors.
"A student has to secure a minimum of 50 per cent credits from the major discipline for the 3-year/4-year UG degree to be awarded a single major," read the document.
