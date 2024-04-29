The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked states to establish district-level panels aimed at curbing the menace of ragging in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in compliance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court in a judgment in 2009.

The higher education regulator in the country has notified the "Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009", underlining the criminality of ragging and mandating its prevention, prohibition, and elimination within HEIs.

These regulations are mandatory for all institutions, with strict monitoring mechanisms in place. Failure to implement these norms, including appropriate disciplinary action against perpetrators, will lead to punitive actions in accordance with the UGC Regulations for Curbing the Menace of Ragging – 2009, the UGC stated in its notification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UGC asked the HEIs to step up the anti-ragging mechanism by way of adequate publicity through various mediums: the constitution of an anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, setting up of anti-ragging cells, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, anti-ragging workshops and seminars, updating all websites with nodal officers complete details, alarm bells etc.

"Regular interaction and counseling with the students, identification of trouble- triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured. Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodations, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out & anti-ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc" the UGC notice read.

Universities are also requested to ensure strict compliance with this advisory and to fill out the compliance form on www.antiragging.in.

