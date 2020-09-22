UGC releases academic calendar 2020-21 for first year students: Check new dates

University Grants Commission(UGC) on Tuesday released tentative calendar for the first year university students of under-graduate and post-graduate courses for the session 2020-21. The UGC session calendar was shared by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter.

According to the latest UGC calendar, the academic session for freshers will now begin in November, and the delay will also impact the next academic session as well.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," Education Minister Pokhriyal tweeted.

Minister Pokhriyal further added that a full refund for the admission cancellation will be made to students till November.

"To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case," he said.

The UGC had, in April, released an alternative academic calendar for colleges, with the plan to reopen colleges in September, but the delay in entrance exams and covid infections surge has pushed the session by two months.

Supreme Court on Tuesday also asked Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) to declare results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with UGC to enable around 2 lakh students to apply in colleges in the current academic year.

