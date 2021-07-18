The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday said that the admission process in the central universities during academic session 2021-22 may continue as per past practice. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Academic Session 2022-23, it said.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23," the UGC said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the UGC instructed all universities and colleges to to start classes for fresh undergraduate and post graduate students latest by 1 October.

Higher educational institutions will start admission process once school boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education announce their results by 31 July.

In a circular, the UGC asked institutions to complete admission process for UG and PG programmes via “online/offline/blended mode" depending on the ground situation with regard to pandemic in various parts of the country.

The deadline for completing fresh admissions has been kept at 30 September.

The UGC has asked universities and colleges to commence classes for intermediate semester/year students in online/offline/blended mode as soon as possible.

“Further, the Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen and paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021 following the prescribed protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

For intermediate semester and intermediate year students, assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020, it said.

The UGC has, however, given some freedom to institutions with respect to restart the academic session. It has said that if there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021.

