New Delhi: Bringing clarity to the university and college exam riddle, apex education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) Monday said institutions will only be conducting their final year and final semester exam at the end of September not before that.

“The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode," UGC said in a late statement.

The regulator said during the current pandemic time, it is “important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students".

However, it clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based in academic prudence and need for maintaining credibility.

“At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally. Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability," UGC said.

The UGC guidelines are based on an internal committee report that it deliberated on Monday. “The students of terminal semester/ final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability," it added.

India’s educational institutions closed down campus operations from mid-March following spread of the covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns. Currently, there are more than 50,000 colleges and universities in the country offering education to above 35 million students.

The UGC said in case a student is unable to attend the end September final semester, final year exam, colleges and universities may offer him or her another opportunity “as and when feasible" so that a student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage. The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure, UGC underlined.

Earlier in the evening home ministry in a letter to the higher education department has permitted the colleges and varsities to conduct exams with due precautions and safety measures. But there was confusion as the details related to the exams were unavailable.

