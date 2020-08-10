UGC says it is not in the interest of students to not have final exams

The Supreme Court on Monday granted time to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to respond to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi governments, in which they submitted they will not conduct the final term exams at state universities as per UGC' June 6 circular. The apex court has now sought clarification if the Disaster Management Act can override the UGC’s notification.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, submitted that Maharashtra and Delhi have filed an affidavit and have taken a decision that they will not conduct the examination in state universities and have cancelled the exams.

"It is against the UGC rules. UGC is the only body that can prescribe rules for conferring a degree. States cannot change rules. It's not in the interest of students to not have exams," Mehta said.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan has also directed UGC to file reply on whether the provisions of the Disaster Management Act would override the UGC guidelines.





