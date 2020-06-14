NEW DELHI : With cities struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, higher education authorities are looking to learn from villages and India’s past.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all colleges and universities to conduct research on how villages and rural areas have managed the covid-19 crisis and the social-economic challenges faced by them over the past few months.

It wants universities to find out what measures India took to restart its economy after the devastating 1918 pandemic, according to an official directive sent to all educational institutions and a person familiar with the development.

“We require greater cooperation, understanding and adaptability to the situation. Importantly, there is a pressing need to sensitively analyze the impact of pandemic, as well as the role played by communities in agrarian part of the country," according to letter written by UGC to universities and colleges.

The human resource development ministry-controlled UGC said higher education institutions should also launch a parallel investigation into the impact of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. India was the worst-hit country by that pandemic, with some estimates putting the country’s death toll at up to 17 million.

UGC wants scholars to study “how India handled the 1918 pandemic and what measures India took to boost the Indian economy after the pandemic".

India is has reported over 320,000 positive cases of coronavirus including over 9,200 deaths and stand at the fourth position globally in terms of total infections.

A sizable portion of cases have come from urban areas in a few states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. At the same time some 18 states and Union territories have less than 2,000 cases each and several states have reported a 70% recovery rate.

“While the cities have struggled, some interesting practices are emerging from blocks and village level. It would be interesting to capture them explore how to scale up good practices," said an official familiar with the development.

The official said the learning from best practices from rural Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha or Sikkim will be helpful to other states.

“The infection seems to be staying here for some time and in the absence of medicine, it is better to learn from each other. The study outcomes may be used while planning guidelines post 30 June," the person added.

The UGC said that each of the colleges and universities should take up their study in five to six villages in their vicinity.

“The focus of this study would be to elaborate on the following issues: What was the awareness level in the villages regarding covid-19, how did the village withstand various challenges posed by it and what were the best strategies and measures adopted by the villages to combat the challenges posed by covid-19," it said.

The official cited above said that reviving the rural economy will be key in the post-covid period and learning the good and bad of “our agrarian communities" will be helpful to devise guidelines in the short run to contain the spread and in the long run, craft a systemic economic revival plan.

