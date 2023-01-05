University Grants commission chief M Jagadesh Kumar on 5 January has stated draft regulations for foreign universities setting up campuses in India.
“No foreign higher education can set up campuses without the approval by the UGC," the chairman said.
While interacting with the media, the UGC announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India' and said that foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have freedom to devise their own admission process.
He further added that these universities cannot offer online or distant learning programme. They can offer only full-time programmes in physical mode.
Speaking of approval from the UGC, Kumar said, foreign universities setting up campuses in the country will get initial approval for a period of ten years. Further adding, he said, cross-border movement of funds will be as per Foreign Exchange Management Act.
"Foreign varsities will have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus, he added.
The final norms be notified by the month's end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said and added that the approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.
