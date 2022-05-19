Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  UGC to introduce common university entrance test (CUET) for PG admissions from this year

UGC to introduce common university entrance test (CUET) for PG admissions from this year

The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22.
1 min read . 10:41 AM ISTLivemint

The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year.

"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. 

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22. 

CUET UG 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in
  • Click on CUET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The common entrance test for all the universities will put a rest to ever-increasing cut-offs.