The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year.
"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.
