UGC to launch 'e-Samadhan' portal for resolving grievances of students and staff

UGC is planning for the launch of its new 'e-Samadhan' portal to tackle grievances by all stakeholders using a single centralized portal
The University Grants Commission(UGC) is all set to launch its new centralised portal called 'e-Samadhan' to monitor and resolve all grievances of students and staff members in varsities. The portal will be the one-stop solution for all grievances; and all other existing portals and helplines will be merged with it except for the anti-ragging helpline.
The users can register their complaints on the portal by following a simple procedure using their email id or by placing a call on the toll-free number 1800-111-656.
An UGC official said, as reported by news agency ANI, "UGC e-samadhan, a step forward for the service to stakeholders which would be a single Window system for all the stakeholders for registering their complaints/ grievances on the portal which would be available all the time at the click of a mouse. A toll free No. 1800-111-656 will also be available on UGC website 24x7 for lodging complaints by the stake holders on any issue faced by them"
"Students can file various complaints through a single platform. It will be easier to track the progress of the complaints due to proper documentation and docket numbers. It would help to identify the institutions which are not responding to the grievances to take stringent measures by the Commission,"
UGC says the new platform will ensure transparency, prevent unfair practices in Higher Education Institutions and provides a time-bound mechanism for redressal of grievances.
The official added earlier, UGC provided various mechanisms. Due to the non-availability of a single-window system, stakeholders were registering multiple complaints/complaints at different places. Due to this, the redressal mechanism was working at a slow pace, which was causing further concern to the stakeholders.
UGC has a wide range of stakeholders which includes 1043 Universities, 42343 Colleges, 3.85 Crore Students and 15.03 Lacs Teachers.
