UGC to launch 'e-Samadhan' portal for resolving grievances of students and staff

An UGC official said, as reported by news agency ANI, "UGC e-samadhan, a step forward for the service to stakeholders which would be a single Window system for all the stakeholders for registering their complaints/ grievances on the portal which would be available all the time at the click of a mouse. A toll free No. 1800-111-656 will also be available on UGC website 24x7 for lodging complaints by the stake holders on any issue faced by them"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}