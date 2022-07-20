UGC warns against taking admission in this Maharashtra University. Details here

UGC warns against taking admission in this Maharashtra University. Details here1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students against taking admission to the Digital University of Skill Resurgence in Maharashtra's Wardha. The Commission said that it has observed that this University is offering various degree courses which are in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956
"It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that 'Digital University of SkillResurgence (A Virtual Meta University)', 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University, RingRoad, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violationof the UGC Act, 1956," UGC said in the official notification issued on Tuesday, July 19.
“Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, stipulates that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
"The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted under Section 2(1) or Section 3 in the list of universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "university" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever," he said.
The UGC secretary further warned both students and their parents to not take admissions to the above-mentioned self-styled institution and said," Taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardise the career of the students."
