UGC warns against taking admission in this Maharashtra University. Details here

"The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted under Section 2(1) or Section 3 in the list of universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "university" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever," he said.