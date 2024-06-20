UGC-NET exam cancelled: The UGC-NET June 2024 exam cancellation has sparked nationwide controversy, with demands for banning the NTA and taking strict actions against it.

UGC-NET exam cancelled: The cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 exam sparked a row nationwide, with political leaders, student organisations, and individuals raising questions about the National Testing Agency's capability. Many political leaders demanded that the NTA should be immediately banned and strict actions should be taken against the body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates on UGC-NET exam cancellation, 1) Rajnish Rana, a student in Delhi, expressed his concern over the NET exam cancellation as he appeared for the same on June 18. "I was very sad to hear that the paper has been cancelled because my exam went well this time. I was really hopeful this time. It is really unfortunate that an organisation like NTA is not able to conduct such exams properly," he said.

2) Varun Choudhary, National President NSUI on the cancellation of UGC-NET urged the BJP government and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take a strict action against the NTA. “NTA should be immediately banned and strict action should be taken against them…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “The future of the 24 lakh students is hanging because of the paper leak of the NEET-UG exam. Now, the government has cancelled the UGC-NET because of a paper leak."

4) "Is the NTA so careless? No one is ready to take the responsibility. Where is the PM, the Union Home Minister and the Education Minister?" Dubey asked.

5) Congress spokesperson Surendra Singh Rajput criticised the BJP government over the paper leak issue, asking the reason behind the NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET June exam controversies. “BJP government have to tell what is the reason that all the papers are getting leaked...The government will have to tell who is responsible, who is in cahoots with the copy mafia, what is his hold in the government and power that he is still out of the grip of the police and why these papers get leaked every time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) "Now the government is saying that the UGC NET paper has been cancelled, we will get the CBI to investigate. But what will happen to the future of the children? The responsible officials and ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party government should resign. If you cannot run the government, then resign. INDIA alliance will run the government, but please stop this paper leakage because the country will get demoralized," the Congress leader said.

7) “…Cancellation of the UGC-NET exam is a victory of the spirit of millions of students. This is the defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government due to which they made a despicable attempt to trample the future of our youth," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

8) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also wrote on X, “The laxity and corruption of the BJP government is fatal for the youth. After the news of the scam in NEET exam, now the NET exam held on June 18 has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) “Cancel #NEET too! The examination is devoid of integrity," Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram after the education ministry cancelled the NET exam.

10) “NTA Fails! 1. NEET Scam 2. CUET PG Marks given to some candidates 3. NCET exams cancelled 4. Now UGC NET cancelled. We urge the @EduMinOfIndia to abolish @NTA_Exams and bring education back to state list!" netizens on X.

