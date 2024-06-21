UGC-NET exam question paper sold for ₹6 lakh on dark web, coaching centres under CBI’s scrutiny, says report

UGC-NET exam paper leaked, sold for 6 lakh before exam. CBI investigates with NTA's cooperation.

Livemint
First Published01:39 PM IST
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted by the NTA. (ANI Photo) (Representative Image)
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted by the NTA. (ANI Photo) (Representative Image)(Manoj Dhaka)

The question paper for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, June 18, was leaked 48 hours before the exam, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources told NDTV.

As per the report, the UGC-NET exam paper was sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms for 6 lakh.

To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, had decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 examination on Wednesday, June 19, a day after it was held.

Also Read: NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: 10 year jail term, 1 Cr fine as punishments in new ‘anti-paper leak’ law

The CBI registered a case against unidentified individuals for compromising the integrity of the UGC-NET exam. The CBI stated that the case was filed under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) based on a complaint the Secretary of the Department of Education lodged.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that the origin of the leak remains unclear at present. The CBI will collaborate with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers competitive exams, to investigate further.

Also Read: From paper leak charges to 67 toppers. Find complete timeline of NEET, UGC-NET row here

Sources told NDTV that the role of the coaching centres, where many aspirants enrol at significant expense to pass exams such as the NET, NEET, and civil service entrance tests, is also under scrutiny.

The report added that CBI officials may visit some of these centres as part of their investigation.

Also Read: Government forms panel to improve NTA as NEET, UGC-NET controversies rage

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government will set up a high-level committee to look into the functioning of NTA and recommend reforms.

Also Read: Students with 4-year UG degree can now directly appear for NET: UGC Chairman

“The government will form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA. The committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols. Zero-error testing is our commitment,” Pradhan said at a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsUGC-NET exam question paper sold for ₹6 lakh on dark web, coaching centres under CBI’s scrutiny, says report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.15
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.2 (-1.75%)

Bharat Electronics

306.10
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-5.95 (-1.91%)

Vedanta

470.15
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.1 (-0.02%)

Bandhan Bank

209.15
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cera Sanitaryware

9,011.40
09:00 AM | 21 JUN 2024
728.55 (8.8%)

Syrma SGS Technology

515.30
09:01 AM | 21 JUN 2024
35.35 (7.37%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.20
09:01 AM | 21 JUN 2024
21.85 (5.64%)

Raymond

2,540.05
09:00 AM | 21 JUN 2024
134.55 (5.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue