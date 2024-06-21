The question paper for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, June 18, was leaked 48 hours before the exam, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources told NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the UGC-NET exam paper was sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms for ₹ 6 lakh.

To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, had decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 examination on Wednesday, June 19, a day after it was held. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI registered a case against unidentified individuals for compromising the integrity of the UGC-NET exam. The CBI stated that the case was filed under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) based on a complaint the Secretary of the Department of Education lodged.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that the origin of the leak remains unclear at present. The CBI will collaborate with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers competitive exams, to investigate further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources told NDTV that the role of the coaching centres, where many aspirants enrol at significant expense to pass exams such as the NET, NEET, and civil service entrance tests, is also under scrutiny.

The report added that CBI officials may visit some of these centres as part of their investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government will set up a high-level committee to look into the functioning of NTA and recommend reforms.

“The government will form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA. The committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols. Zero-error testing is our commitment," Pradhan said at a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!