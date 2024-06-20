Amid the ongoing fiasco over NEET-UG, the Central government on Wednesday night cancelled the examination of UGC-NET, due to the ‘compromised integrity’ of the examination. The cancellation of the exam has led to a political slugfest with the Opposition Congress alleging that the Modi government cannot even conduct an examination without "leaks and frauds". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know

What is UGC-NET The UGC-NET is conducted for the appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. It also determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship.

When was the exam conducted? The examination was conducted on June 18, 2024, at 1,205 exam centres in 317 cities across the country.

This year's UGC-NET exam took place for 1) Award of a Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’

2) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

3) Admission to Ph.D. only in 83 subjects.

No of students appeared for exams A total of 11,21,225 registered candidates comprised of 6,35,587 Females, 4,85,579 Males and 59 Third Gender candidates.

Out of the total registered candidates, 81% candidates appeared for the exam.

Why was the exam cancelled? The Ministry of Education said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised. Therefore, the exam was cancelled to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity in the examination process.

What next? The Ministry of Education said that a fresh examination shall be conducted and information related to it will be shared.

Eligibility According to UGC-NET website, candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Masters Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.

CBI to conduct probe The ministry said that for a thorough probe, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Congress slams PM Modi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of ruining the country's education and recruitment system, and asked what kind of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' this is, where the question paper gets leaked every day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge claimed that the expenditure on PM Modi's "Pariksha pe Charcha" has increased by 175% in 6 years, adding, "The showering of knowledge on students during the "exam" by the head of a government which cannot conduct a nationwide examination without rigging is dishonesty."

What govt official says The official said that even though no complaints were received, a suo motu action was taken to protect students' interest.

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," PTI quoted Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal, as saying.

However, Jaiswal refused to share details of the inputs received from agencies.

