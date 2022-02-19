UGC-NET exam: Results declared, how to check and download

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The result of National Eligibility Test (NET) was declared on Saturday after the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Wednesday that it will declare the result in a day or two. Candidates who had appeared in the December and June session examinations can download their results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in with the help of their roll numbers. Candidates have to login by entering their roll number and date of birth and download the result. Around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles jointly between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022 due to Covid-19 pandemic.Over 12 lakh people have registered for the UGC-NET exam.

The UGC-NET examination was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India. The validity of the UGC NET result for JRF is 3 years while the result for the candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor is valid for life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can follow these steps for downloading the UGC NET exam result Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 result

Login by entering the application number and date of birth

Click on the result link of your subject

Download the result as soon as it is out

Take the printout of the result

Here is the direct link to check the result

Earlier, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a statement said that The UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The processing of the results is underway.

