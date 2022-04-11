Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  UGC-NET exam to be held in June 2022

UGC-NET exam to be held in June 2022

UGC-NET exam: The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Livemint

  • The date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be conducted in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

The next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be conducted in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

However, the date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.

However, the date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

"For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates," Kumar tweeted.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!