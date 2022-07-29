UGC's new portal to offer over 23,000 higher education courses for free2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 06:17 AM IST
The courses includes programmes on Artificial Intelligence, cyber security and early childhood care and many more.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on 28 July said that over 23,000 higher education courses will be available free of cost on its new web portal.