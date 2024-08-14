UK Board Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The results would officially be declared by the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Dehradun. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the results online through the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for UK Board Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates.
The results will be declared for both Class 10th and 12th compartment exams for the UK Board. We have listed all steps to check your UK Board Compartment Result 2024, stay tuned.
Upon receiving the scorecards, candidates are advised to review the information in it, including crucial details like father's name, mother's name, subject wise theory and practical marks
The UK Board Compartment results will be declared soon. Details such as date of birth, and roll number is required to check the results online.
The compartment results will be announced by Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, in Dehradun
Students can also check their results through DigiLocker app on their mobile phones, or the website through these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or use its mobile app on their phones.
Step 2: Now, look for the ‘Uttarakhand Board’ option and click on it.
Step 3: Next, select the class.
Step 4: You will then be asked to complete all the required information and hit the submit button.
Students can check the results from either ubse.uk.gov.in, or uaresults.nic.in through few steps. Details such as date of birth, and roll number are required to access the results. Read here
This year, the UK Board Compartment Exam for Class 10th, and Class 12th was taken by 21,887 students, across 101 examination centres in the state.
Candidates can also check their results from ubse.uk.gov.in, and download the scorecards online.
Candidates who had appeared for the Uttarakhand class 10th and 12th supplementary exams, can check their results from uaresults.nic.in