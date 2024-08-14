Hello User
UK Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Results soon at uaresults.nic.in, check here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Sudeshna Ghoshal

UK Board Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UBSE is likely to announce the results for the UK Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2024 today

UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Results to be out on uaresults.nic.in soon

UK Board Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The results would officially be declared by the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Dehradun. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the results online through the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for UK Board Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates.

The results will be declared for both Class 10th and 12th compartment exams for the UK Board. We have listed all steps to check your UK Board Compartment Result 2024, stay tuned.

 

14 Aug 2024, 02:29 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Candidates must check scorecards

Upon receiving the scorecards, candidates are advised to review the information in it, including crucial details like father's name, mother's name, subject wise theory and practical marks 

14 Aug 2024, 02:13 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Result out at this time 

The UK Board Compartment results will be declared soon. Details such as date of birth, and roll number is required to check the results online.

14 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: State Education board chairman to announce results 

The compartment results will be announced by Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, in Dehradun

14 Aug 2024, 01:48 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Check results on DigiLocker

Students can also check their results through DigiLocker app on their mobile phones, or the website through these steps:

Step 1:  Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or use its mobile app on their phones.

Step 2: Now, look for the ‘Uttarakhand Board’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Next, select the class.

Step 4: You will then be asked to complete all the required information and hit the submit button.

14 Aug 2024, 01:39 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: How to check the results 

Students can check the results from either ubse.uk.gov.in, or uaresults.nic.in through few steps. Details such as date of birth, and roll number are required to access the results. Read here

14 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Fate of 21, 887 students in question 

This year, the UK Board Compartment Exam for Class 10th, and Class 12th was taken by 21,887 students, across 101 examination centres in the state.

14 Aug 2024, 01:32 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Alternative link to check results 

Candidates can also check their results from ubse.uk.gov.in, and download the scorecards online.

14 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST UK Board Compartment Result Live: Results to be out on official website soon

Candidates who had appeared for the Uttarakhand class 10th and 12th supplementary exams, can check their results from uaresults.nic.in

