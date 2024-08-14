UK board compartment result 2024 to be OUT today: When, where, and how to check – all you need to know

UK Board Compartment Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will likely announce the results for the UK Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2024 today, Wednesday, August 13. The supplementary exams were held between July 18 and 22, 2024.

According to media reports, the results would officially be declared by the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Dehradun. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the results online through the official UBSE website, uaresults.nic.in

How to check UBSE Compartment Results 2024 Step 1. Visit the official UBSE website: www.ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2. Once the website loads, a link for 'Results' or 'Improvement Exam Results' will be available on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the appropriate link for class 10th or 12th.

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required details as prompted.

Step 5. Submit the information and wait for the results to load.

Step 6. Candidates are advised to download and save the results for future reference.

Besides checking the results online, candidates can also access the results through the Digilocker app.

Uttarakhand Board 10th 12th Compartment Result: How to check via Digilocker Step 1: Students must visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or use its mobile app on their phones.

Step 2: Now, look for the ‘Uttarakhand Board’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Next, select the class.

Step 4: You will then be asked to complete all the required information and hit the submit button.

Step 5: Your Uttarakhand Board 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

UBSE UK Board Result 2024 This year, 2,10,354 students appeared for the Uttarakhand final board exams. The scorecards were issued on April 30, 2024.