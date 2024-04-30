UK Board Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can check their results at official website, ie ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare Class 10 and Class 12th results on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Students who appeared in the UBSE Class 10th, and 12th examination can check their scores at the official websites, ie ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. They are required to enter their roll number, application number and registration number to check their score. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UK Board Result 2024: Details required to check the score To check the results Class 10th and 12th students can check their results with the help of their roll number, application number, and registration number. The result will be available at the official websites, ie ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. It is worth mentioning that students have to remember that the results are provisional, and students are required to collect their original marksheet from the concerned school authorities.

UK Board Result 2024: How to check the result? -Students who have appeared in Class 10 and Class 12th board results, have to visit Uttarakhand Board's official website, ie ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

-Click on the link for UBSE Class 10th and 12th board results.

-Log in with your roll number and other details.

-Check the result and download it for future reference.

About UK Board Result 2024: About the exam The exam was held between February 27 and March 16, 2024 in offline mode. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Nearly 2,10,354 candidates registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th exams in 2024, with 1,15,606 students registered for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12.

