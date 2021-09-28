UK's Wellington College International and India’s Unison Group have entered a partnership to open premium schools in India. The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of Wellington College, while combining the very best of British and Indian education, Wellington College said in an official statement.

The first school will come up in Pune in 2023. “Wellington College International (WCI) Pune will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages 2-18 years," the statement said.

“There are currently six schools in the WCI family of schools, with two outstanding partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students. Each school is a recognised leader in its region and delivers world class academic results and university placements, including Oxbridge and Ivy League. Unison Group is a premium education provider in India with four education institutions in Dehradun and Delhi NCR, including Unison World School, one of India’s leading girls’ boarding schools. Unison Group institutions are known for their quality and academic rigour.""

We are utterly thrilled that the next chapter in Wellington College’s remarkable history sees us partnering with Unison in India. From our very first meetings, it was clear that the values and educational philosophy of both organisations were aligned and it has been a joy to work together, said James Dahl, Master, Wellington College

Speaking about setting up the first campus, he added, Pune is such a dynamic and forward-thinking city and we can think of no better location for us to continue our mission of pioneering education; sharing the very best of Wellington College in the UK with passionate and progressive partners around the world.

“India is a progressive country with a dynamic economy, rich culture and passion for education. WCI looks forward to working with Unison to combine the best of British and Indian education, establishing outstanding schools which are distinctively Wellington, providing excellent academic outcomes and opportunities for all students," said Scott Bryan, International Director WCI.

“We see this as a wonderful opportunity for the students in India to attain a Wellington College education in their home country and go on to access the top universities of the world," said Anuj Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Unison Education Foundation.

