Unacademy to trim complimentary meals, salaries to focus on profitability

A global business will be shut down, Unacademy founders and management will take paycuts and employees will have to let go of complimentary meals and snacks.
Edtech unicorn Unacademy will resort to cost restructuring mode where a global business will be shut down, founders and management will take pay cuts and employees will have to let go of complimentary meals and snacks, founder Gaurav Munjal has informed his employees.
The move comes even as Munjal admits the SoftBank-backed company has ₹2,800 crore in the bank.
“Even though we have more than ₹2,800 crore in the bank (as of this morning), we are not efficient at all. We spend crores on travel for employees and educators. Sometimes it’s needed, sometimes it’s not," said Munjal in an email whose subject was ‘Frugality’. “There are a lot of unnecessary expenses that we do. We must cut all these expenses. We have a strong core business. We must turn profitable asap," Munjal said in an internal note to his employees.
In the emailed note, Munjal pointed out that the management and the founders have already taken pay cuts and shut down businesses that are not meeting targets.
“We will be shutting down certain businesses that have failed to find the product market fit (PMF) like the Global Test Prep," the mail said which started with the term ‘Frugality’.
Munjal stressed that the decision to do away with non-core privileges and perks including drivers for CXOs, free lunches for employees was keeping the company’s aim to get listed.
“We have to do an initial public offering (IPO) in the next two years. And, we have (to) turn cash flow positive. For that, we must embrace frugality as a core value," the note said.