Unesco asks countries for promoting inclusion in education

New Delhi: Education strategy by several countries during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has led to promotion of exclusion, the Unesco said Tuesday, urging countries including India to promote more inclusion in education.

The global education body said distance learning during the pandemic is an “imperfect substitutes for classroom instruction" for the poor students. “Rethinking the future of education is all the more important following the Covid-19 pandemic, which further widened and put a spotlight on inequalities. Failure to act will hinder the progress of societies," Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay said.

“To rise to the challenges of our time, a move towards more inclusive education is imperative," Azoulay said.

Countries world-over including India have adopted online mode of education to reduce education disruption during the ongoing crisis. “Insufficient attention has been paid to the inclusion of all learners," Unesco said with reference of India, adding that depending on the academic year structure, “school closures have affected school calendars, teacher training and licensing schedules, and examinations".

“Education policies vary in emphasis on inclusion In India, inclusive practices are found in relation to early intervention for children with disabilities. Tamil Nadu state set up a State Resource Centre for Inclusive Education. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra states arranged transport for children and their parents. Bihar state ensured representation of parents of learners with disabilities on school management committees," the unesco said with reference with to some Indian practices.

However, the global body has made considerable efforts to expand the rural school network since the 2009 Right to Education Act, which required primary schools to be located no more than 1 km from a child’s home. However, expansion was achieved by increasing the number of small schools with inadequate infrastructure, resulting in an ongoing process of rationalizing education resource distribution, it added.

“Covid-19 has given us a real opportunity to think afresh about our education systems," said Manos Antoninis, Director of the Global Education Monitoring Report of the Unesco.

“But moving to a world that values and welcomes diversity won’t happen overnight. There is an obvious tension between teaching all children under the same roof and creating an environment where students learn best. But, COVID-19 has showed us that there is scope to do things differently, if we put our minds to it."

However, it said that the challenge was too large for any education system to respond effectively. And the requirement for closing schools has put unprecedented challenges on governments, teachers, students, and parents aiming to ensure education continuity.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via