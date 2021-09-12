Unesco awards NIOS for innovation in education

According to UNESCO, the shift to online learning due to the covid-19 pandemic has impacted over 320 million children in India alone. The lack of education devices, disabled-friendly online teaching and special assistive technologies has further hampered access to education for children with disabilities. By awarding NIOS the King Sejong Literacy Prize, the jury has recognized the value of providing for the unique educational and language needs of PwD learners by developing teaching content in sign language through digital mode.