Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment framework for Science, Maths and English today at 5 PM. The assessment framework is part of the 'competency-based education project' of the CBSE and the British Council. “I will be launching the CBSE assessment framework for science, maths and English classes as part of CBSE competency-based education project by CBSE and British Council," he tweeted.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, the whole of the country went into lockdown. So did the educational institutions. The schools did not have a good setup to start with online education.

However, in a short period, the schools picked up nicely, and now the CBSE Board students are just two months away from the Board Exams as the Education Minister has finally announced the Date sheet for CBSE Boards 2021. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 & 12 will begin on the 4th of May. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th will end on June 7 while for Class 12th the exams will conclude on the 11th of June.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also allowed Class 10 and Class 12 students to change their examination centres for the practical as well as theory exams by March 25. Students need to place a request and inform their respective schools about the desired examination centre for the upcoming board exams.

