Union Education Minister to launch CBSE assessment framework today

However, in a short period, the schools picked up nicely, and now the CBSE Board students are just two months away from the Board Exams as the Education Minister has finally announced the Date sheet for CBSE Boards 2021. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 & 12 will begin on the 4th of May. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th will end on June 7 while for Class 12th the exams will conclude on the 11th of June.