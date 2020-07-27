The Supreme Court on Monday said it seeks reply from University Grants Commission (UGC) on a batch of pleas challenging its circular and seeking cancellation of final-year examinations in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court added that UGC needs to file the reply by 29 July, Wednesday and the matter will be heard on 31 July.

On the other hand, UGC says majority have either completed the exams or in the process of completing it.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan comprising R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that UGC should file a reply by Wednesday.

As many as 31 students from different universities across India approached the apex court to oppose the UGC circular dated 6 July, in which all universities in the country have been asked to wrap up the final term examinations before 30 September.

The students, in their petition, said ththe examinations should be cancelled and results of such students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

The petition filed by students from 13 states and one union territory requested that mark sheets of students should be issued before July 31.

One of the students, among the 31 petitioners, has tested positive for coronavirus and sought for directions to the UGC to adopt the CBSE model and conduct an examination at a later date for the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded on the basis of the assessment.

The plea said that planned examinations be cancelled in the interest of justice for the students as the number of virus cases are surging across the country.

UGC had earlier said that universities were approached to get the status about the examinations and responses were received from 818 universities (121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 central universities, and 355 state universities).

Out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. While 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line), 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

The education regulator of the country has also said that for 35 universities, of which 27 are private, seven state-run, and one deemed university, the first batch is yet to become eligible for the final exams.

Another petition on the issue, filed in the apex court by final year law student Yash Dubey, also sought cancellation of UGC mandated final year exams. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has also moved the apex court on behalf of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, against the mandated final year exams amid spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, with 49,931 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh-mark, while the recoveries jumped to 9,17,568. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.3% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

With inputs from ANI

