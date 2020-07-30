It will benefit students who earlier studied one year masters degrees abroad but never got an acceptance in India and struggled both during applying for jobs and while seeking to pursue further higher degrees. Experts said India earlier even did not accept one year masters from Cambridge University or a London School of Economics putting many students at disadvantage and this will change. Besides, the unpacking of degrees and equivalence of degrees, the promise to allow leading foreign universities to come to India will also help students get a larger choice in education and institutions in promoting joint research or even co-habitation of departments in likeminded institutes of India and other countries.