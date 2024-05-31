UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 admit card released at bujhansi.ac.in; steps to download, other details

UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024: The Bundelkhand University Jhansi—the nodal agency to organize the examination, has released the admit card for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024. Candidates who have successfully submitted for the UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024 can download their admit card from the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in.

To download the admit card of UP BEd JEE 2024, candidates will have to enter their login credentials - Unique ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

The UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 admit card will include candidate information such as name, roll number, date of birth, gender, and scanned signature. In addition to the exam guidelines, the UP B.Ed. The JEE 2024 admit card will also specify the exam date and time, along with the address of the exam centre.

Also Read | UPSC Prelims 2024 Admit Card to be released soon for June 16 Civil Services exam. Direct link to download UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024: Steps to download the Admit Card Go to the official website: bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 link available on homepage

A new window will open, login credentials - Unique ID and Date of Birth (DOB)

Click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card 2024 link

Your UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UP B.Ed. JEE admit card 2024

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024: Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: May 30, 2024

UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 Exam Date: June 9, 2024

UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 Exam Result: By the end of June (Tentatively June 30, 2024) UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024: Exam Pattern The UP B.Ed. JEE 2024 examination will consist of two papers, each featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: Answer Key challenge window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET; How to raise objections Paper 1 will have two sections: 1. General knowledge and 2. Language.

Paper 2 will include a general aptitude test and subject knowledge.

Each paper will comprise 100 questions. Candidates will be given 180 minutes (3 hours) for each paper. Candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct response, and there will be a deduction of 0.33 marks for each incorrect answer.