UP B.Ed JEE results to be announced on today; Know how to check result

Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 in July, can expect their result to be announced today.Know how to check result online
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 in July, can expect their results to be announced today. Organized by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, the exam result is expected to be announced by noon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 in July, can expect their results to be announced today. Organized by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, the exam result is expected to be announced by noon.
More than 6 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total number of registered candidates, 6,15,463 (approx) candidates appeared in the examination. Whereas the remaining 51,600 candidates remained absent. The exam was state level entrance exam for B.Ed was conducted in 75 districts. The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Bareilly.
More than 6 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total number of registered candidates, 6,15,463 (approx) candidates appeared in the examination. Whereas the remaining 51,600 candidates remained absent. The exam was state level entrance exam for B.Ed was conducted in 75 districts. The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Bareilly.
In a press release, University claimed that a total of 92.26% of the total examinees gave the B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination and regarded the exam to be conducted successfully.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a press release, University claimed that a total of 92.26% of the total examinees gave the B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination and regarded the exam to be conducted successfully.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All in all 92.24% of the registered candidates were present in the first shift of the examination. Whereas the percentage reached 92.26% in the second shift of the examination.
All in all 92.24% of the registered candidates were present in the first shift of the examination. Whereas the percentage reached 92.26% in the second shift of the examination.
Know how to check result online
The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts.The three hour long exam consisted of 100 questions that carried 2 marks each. Candidates can check their result online by following the given steps:
Know how to check result online
The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts.The three hour long exam consisted of 100 questions that carried 2 marks each. Candidates can check their result online by following the given steps:
1. Log in to the official website of UP BEd: upbed2022.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Log in to the official website of UP BEd: upbed2022.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Select the the result link that is visible on the home page.
2. Select the the result link that is visible on the home page.