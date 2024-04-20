UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024: UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024 registration last date has been rescheduled. The joint entrance examination organising body Bundelkhand University Jhansi has extended the deadline for the online application process of UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024 till April 30, 2024 without a late fee and May 7, 2024 with late fee. Candidates who wish to appear in the UP B.Ed. JEE Exam 2024, but has not filled the application form yet, can go to the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in and fill the same.

