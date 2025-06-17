UP BEd Result 2025: Bundelkhand University declares Uttar Pradesh BEd result at bujhansi.ac.in; here's how to check

Bundelkhand University has released the UP BEd JEE 2025 results for BEd admissions. Candidates can check their scores at bujhansi.ac.in. The counselling process is set to begin between July and August, with seat allocation based on scores and availability.

Garvit Bhirani
Published17 Jun 2025, 10:35 AM IST
UP BEd result out for this year; here's how to check (Representational image)
Bundelkhand University announced the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 results for admission to BEd courses at associated universities and institutes for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates, teachers, students can access the result on the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

UP BEd Result 2025: How to download it?

  1. Check the official website, bujhansi.ac.in

2. On the homepage, tap on the link for 'Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2025'

3. Tap on the 'Download Scorecard' link

4. Mention your User ID and Password

5. Press submit

6. Your UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF will show on the screen

7. Download and keep a copy for future purposes

UP BEd 2025: Counselling process

Candidates who qualify in the UP BEd JEE 2025 must take part in the counselling process, which is likely to commence between July and August. Seat allocation will be based on the candidate's score, category, and the availability of seats in the respective universities, colleges, or institutes.

Step 1: Candidates with ranks from 1 to 75,000 are offered admission.

Stage 2: It considers all remaining candidates ranked 75,001 and above, along with any vacant seats left from Stage 1.

Stage 3: The process completes with Stage 3, during which institutions hold a final round of direct admissions.

UP BEd Result 2025: Exam schedule

The UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination is held annually for admission to BEd courses across Uttar Pradesh. This year, Bundelkhand University conducted the exam in two shifts on June 1. A total of 3,44,546 candidates, comprising 1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 males, had applied for the exam, which took place at 751 centres across 69 districts in the state.

