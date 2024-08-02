UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Compartment results for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates can now check and download their scorecard card from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. An alternative website to check the compartment or improvement exam results is upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam need at least 35 per cent marks to qualify the UP board examinations. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad administered the compartment examinations for the students who failed in one subject or two.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 12 statistics overview UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: As many as 25,77,997 students registered this year in the UP Class 12 board exams while 1,30,022 students did not appear. Girls secured a pass rate of 88.42% while boys registered 77.78% pass percentage this year. The overall pass percentage was 82.60%.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10 statistics overview UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: In the UP Class 10 board exams, 89.78% of students qualified. Compared with last year, it represents a slight decrease of 0.23%. This year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 93.34% compared to 86.64% for boys. As many as 1,84,986 students did not appear for the exams this year.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Minimum marks needed to qualify UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who appeared for the Class 10th and 12th compartment or improvement exam need at least 35 per cent marks to qualify the UP board examinations.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live : 5-steps to check result UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates: Follow the below mentioned steps to check scores Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. Step 2: Click on the link for class 10 or 12 compartment results on the homepage. Step 3: Select district and enter details such as enter roll number and security code to log in. Step 4: Click on submit Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check and download scorecard for future referenc

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Websites to check UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.