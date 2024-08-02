UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Compartment results for Classes 10th and 12th.

Candidates can now check and download their scorecard card from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. An alternative website to check the compartment or improvement exam results is upresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam need at least 35 per cent marks to qualify the UP board examinations. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad administered the compartment examinations for the students who failed in one subject or two.