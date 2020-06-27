UP Board Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on June 27. Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and http://upresults.nic.in/. According to the rules of the UP board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass.

UP Board Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on June 27. Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and http://upresults.nic.in/. According to the rules of the UP board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2020 today Saturday, June 27, 2020) at 12.00 PM on the official website of the board.

Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and http://upresults.nic.in/

Check UP Board Results through SMS. SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The students will be able to get mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results at their respective schools.

The students will be able to get mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results at their respective schools.

Students of class 10th and 12th will receive an alert message and e-mail on their registered mobile number and ID once the result link is activated.

UP Board results link for 10th and 12th students can be on on the official website. It will be activated soon.

Press conference to announce UP Board Results 2020 will begin at 12 noon today. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will announce the results.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. Once the result is out, they have to enter the roll number and school code on the login pager to check their scores.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath wishes success to students. "My dear children. Today is the result of UP board exam. By the way, exams and examinations are only medium of self-analysis.Therefore, it is best to accept each test easily. May all of you get the desired result by the grace of Lord Shri Ram."

To pass both class 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded in March. However, due to Covid-19 outbreak, the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed.

Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams this year, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate.