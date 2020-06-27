UP Board Result Live Updates: How to check results on @ upresults.nic.in, All details2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.
UP Board Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on June 27. Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and http://upresults.nic.in/. According to the rules of the UP board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass.
UP Board Result Live Updates: Important Information
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
UP Board Result Live Updates: Important Updates
