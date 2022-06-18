UP Board class 10th results declared, get direct link: LIVE updates

UP Board class 10 result 2022: Candidates can check the result on upresults.nic.in. Other websites, where students can check results are- results.upmsp.edu.in; upresults.nic.in and results.gov.in
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Uttar Pradesh class10 results were announced on Saturday at 2 pm. Students can check their scores by visiting any of the two websites -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Uttar Pradesh class10 results were announced on Saturday at 2 pm. Students can check their scores by visiting any of the two websites -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board exams were conducted from 24 March to 13 April. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 board exams.
The Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board exams were conducted from 24 March to 13 April. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 board exams.
Uttar Pradesh result: Where to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 results
Websites, where students can check results, are--
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
upmsp.edu.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
UP Board class 12 result timings
The Class 12 result will be out at 4 PM on the UP board's official websi
UP MSP result: Students are advised to keep the admit card ready
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result will be announced shortly therefore the candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready.
UP Board class 10 exam
The UP Board High school exam was held in April this year. Around 27.8 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board class 10 exam. Of the 27.8 lakh students, 15.5 lakh were boys while 12.28 lakh were girls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UP Board 10th result timings
The Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board results will be declared at Prayagraj-based headquarters at 2 PM.
UP Board 12th result timings
The Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board results will be declared at Prayagraj-based headquarters at 4 PM.
UP board result 2022: How to check Class 10 and 12 results?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 1: Visit the official website of upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UP Board Result 2022 link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy for future use.
UP Board class 10 and class 12 result: Link to check
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Candidates can check UPMSP results on the following websites:
results.upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
UPMSP high school, inter results to be available on Digilocker
Students can check their result via digilocker as well.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up or DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 3: For the class 12 mark sheet, go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet
Step 4: Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.
Step 5: Enter your roll number
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 5: The UP board result will appear on the screen
UP Board class 10 and class 12 results: How to download mark sheet
Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 3: Enter your board exam roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
UP Board class 10 and class 12 result: Number of examinees
This year, 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams, of which 47,75,749 appeared in the exams.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
UP board helpline numbers
The UP MSP has released helpline numbers if students face difficulty in downloading the results--