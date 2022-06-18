Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  UP Board class 10th results declared, get direct link: LIVE updates

UP Board class 10th results declared, get direct link: LIVE updates

3 min read . 02:07 PM ISTLivemint

UP Board class 10 result 2022: Candidates can check the result on upresults.nic.in. Other websites, where students can check results are- results.upmsp.edu.in; upresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Uttar Pradesh class10 results were announced on Saturday at 2 pm. Students can check their scores by visiting any of the two websites -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

The Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board exams were conducted from 24 March to 13 April. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 board exams.

  • Link to check the result has been activated
  • UP Board class 10 result

The board officials are set to announce the class 10 result at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad headquarters.

  • UB Board result to be declared shortly

The UP MSP board result will be declared by the Director (secondary education) and the Chairperson, Sarita Tiwari in presence of other senior officials of the UP Board

  • UP MSP board result 2022: Login credentials required

Students need to have--

Board exam roll number

School code as given on admit card

  • UP Board passing criteria

Students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam. The passing Garde is D. Students who get marks between 33-40 will be given Grade D.

  • Uttar Pradesh result: Where to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 results

Websites, where students can check results, are--

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • results.upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in
  • UP Board class 12 result timings

The Class 12 result will be out at 4 PM on the UP board's official websi

  • UP MSP result: Students are advised to keep the admit card ready

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result will be announced shortly therefore the candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready.

  • UP Board class 10 exam

The UP Board High school exam was held in April this year. Around 27.8 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board class 10 exam. Of the 27.8 lakh students, 15.5 lakh were boys while 12.28 lakh were girls.

  • UP Board 10th result timings

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board results will be declared at Prayagraj-based headquarters at 2 PM.

  • UP Board 12th result timings

The Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board results will be declared at Prayagraj-based headquarters at 4 PM.

UP board result 2022: How to check Class 10 and 12 results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy for future use.

UP Board class 10 and class 12 result: Link to check

  • Candidates can check UPMSP results on the following websites:
  • results.upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • UPMSP high school, inter results to be available on Digilocker

Students can check their result via digilocker as well.

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up or DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3: For the class 12 mark sheet, go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet

Step 4: Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Step 5: Enter your roll number

Step 5: The UP board result will appear on the screen

  • UP Board class 10 and class 12 results: How to download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter your board exam roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

  • UP Board class 10 and class 12 result: Number of examinees

This year, 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams, of which 47,75,749 appeared in the exams.

  • UP board helpline numbers

The UP MSP has released helpline numbers if students face difficulty in downloading the results--

1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608

 