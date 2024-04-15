UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to announce the results of the Matric and Intermediate board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2024 anytime soon.
Once the results of both classes are declared, students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites:
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in.
result.upmsp.edu.in.
Check all the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
After the results are announced, students can access their scores through the official websites of UPMSP:
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live: Students will require their admit card to access their results. Results can be accessible only after providing details such as roll number and date of birth.
According to the UPMSP, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the Class 10th board examination this year, while 25,77,997 students registered for the intermediate examinations.
The total number of students registered for the Board exam in the academic year 2023-24 was 55,25,308.
However, it's concerning that over 3 lakh students left the exams midway.
