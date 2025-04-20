UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be out on upmsp.edu.in SOON

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon.

When will UP Board results 2025 be announced?

According to media reports and past trends, the UP Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and 12 should be declared today, April 20. However, a few reports suggest that it could be out any day between April 20 and April 25.

Catch all the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates here

However, there is no official announcement regarding the results date yet.

How to check UP Board results — A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Visit the homepage and select the result link.

Step 3: Enter login details; i.e. your roll number

Step 4: Click submit. Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 exams from February 24 to March 12 and Class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 9.

Official websites to check UP Board result 2025:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in.

results.gov.in