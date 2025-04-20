UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be out on upmsp.edu.in SOON

Updated20 Apr 2025, 03:44 PM IST
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon.

When will UP Board results 2025 be announced?

According to media reports and past trends, the UP Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and 12 should be declared today, April 20. However, a few reports suggest that it could be out any day between April 20 and April 25.

Catch all the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates here

However, there is no official announcement regarding the results date yet.

How to check UP Board results — A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Visit the homepage and select the result link.

Step 3: Enter login details; i.e. your roll number

Step 4: Click submit. Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 exams from February 24 to March 12 and Class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 9.

Official websites to check UP Board result 2025:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in.

results.gov.in

Follow updates here:
20 Apr 2025, 03:36 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: What if you fail Class 10th, 12th exams under the UP Board?

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Students who fail to clear the Class 10th, 12th exams will need to take the Compartmental examination. The UPMSP is likely to conduct the UP board Compartment examination later this year.

20 Apr 2025, 03:15 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Details required to check results?

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Students need to use their board exam roll numbers to check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results.

20 Apr 2025, 03:05 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Can’t access official website? Here’s what to do

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: In case you are unable to access the official website- upmsp.edu.in.; you can check your results from other websites such as upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

20 Apr 2025, 03:03 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Were the results declared the same time last year?

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: For 2024, the UP Board results for both Classes 10 and 12 were declared around April 20. The result date is expected to remain the same for 2025 as well.

20 Apr 2025, 02:54 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: What were the pass percentages last year?

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 89.55%, while that of Class 12 was 82.6 per cent.

20 Apr 2025, 02:47 PM IST

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: UPMSP board exams were conducted in Feb

Nearly 44.37 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 27.32 lakh were from Class 10 and 27.05 lakh were from Class 12.

