A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for class 10 and class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams
Students of classes 10 and 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are eagerly waiting for their results. The board has stated that the date of the results will be announced two days before its declaration.
However, some reports have stated that the results are expected to come out by 15 June.
A fake message had been circulating earlier, which said that the class 10 and 12 results will come out on Thursday. But additional chief secretary of secondary education Aradhana Shukla clarified on Tuesday that no official date has been declared date.
UP board officials have also cautioned students and parents to beware of fake messages and follow the official website for reliable information. The board has said that it will notify the students about the result date via its website.
Websites to stay updated on results:
upmsp.edu.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
Details required to check results once declared:
Board exam roll number
School code mentioned on the admit card
How to check results via the website:
Visit the official website - upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in
Find and click on the link for class 10 and class 12 results on the homepage.
Login with your board exam roll number and school code.
View the result and download it for future reference.
