The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) from today started the Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams .

"A total of 98 students have registered to re-appear in the board exams for the improvement exams. The marks obtained in this exam will be considered as final. We are conducting the examinations with the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols," Principal of Government Inter College, Moradabad, Shyama Kumar told ANI.

Tasleem, a student appearing for the Class 10 Board exam said, "I have prepared well for the examination. I was not satisfied with my marks, so I registered to re-appear."

The UP Board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12th.

This year to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11''s annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered, he said.

The new formula to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12, under the state board was announced amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

