Step 1: Visit the official sites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'results' tab

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Step 4: At the top, you will see two tabs, Class 10 and 12 Results

Direct Links To Check Results

For Class 10 - https://upmsp.edu.in/ResultHighSchool.aspx

For Class 12 - https://upmsp.edu.in/ResultIntermediate.aspx

Students will be able to download the digital mark sheet of the board results, but hard copies will be issued by the board later on. This year, 29,94,312 students registered for UP Board Class 10th results and 26,09,501 for Class 12 results.

UP Board Evaluation Criteria

For Class 12, the board will consider 50% of marks obtained in class 10, 40% of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12.

For class 10, 50% of marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered. There will be no merit list for the UP board 2021 examination.

Students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

