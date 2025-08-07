UP Board Compartment exam 2025: UPSMP results OUT! at results.upmsp.edu.in; check steps to download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the results for the 2025 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) compartment examinations.

Official website: Students can view their results by visiting the official UP Board website at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to download: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that says either ‘UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025’, depending on your exam.

You will be redirected to a new page where you’ll need to enter your roll number and school code.

After submitting the required details, your compartment result for Class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Review your marks carefully, then download the marksheet.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

For the Class 10 compartment exams, a total of 19,150 out of 20,768 registered students appeared, marking a 92.21% attendance rate.

For the Class 12 compartment exams, 24,360 out of 25,623 registered candidates took the exam, resulting in a 95.07% turnout.

The annual board exams for both Class 10 and 12 were held from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 90.11%.