UP Board Class 10th,12th Exam 2025: Timetable OUT! Here’s how to download the pdf and other details

UP Board Exam Date 2025: The Class 10th and 12th students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad (UPMSP) will appear in final examination in February and March next year.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations will start on February 24 and conclude on March 12. The UPMSP released the exam date sheet or time table on Monday. According to the UPMSP Class 12th,10th board time table, the exams will be held in two shifts.

The first shifts' exam will begin at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am and the second shift will begin from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.