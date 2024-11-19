Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  UP Board Class 10th,12th Exam 2025: Timetable OUT! Here's how to download the pdf and other details

Livemint

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad has scheduled the Class 10th and 12th board exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025, in two shifts. Morning exams will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and afternoon exams from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Time Table 2025 Released, here are the exam dates and other detils

UP Board Exam Date 2025: The Class 10th and 12th students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad (UPMSP) will appear in final examination in February and March next year.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations will start on February 24 and conclude on March 12. The UPMSP released the exam date sheet or time table on Monday. According to the UPMSP Class 12th,10th board time table, the exams will be held in two shifts.

The first shifts' exam will begin at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am and the second shift will begin from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

(More to come)

