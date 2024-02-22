 UP Board Exams 2024: Over 55 lakh students set to appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations today | Mint
UP Board Exams 2024: Over 55 lakh students set to appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations today

 Written By Alka Jain

The UP Secondary Education Board is conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 today, with over 55 lakh candidates appearing in two shifts in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Secondary Education Board starts board exams for classes 10 and 12 with Hindi subject paper. Premium
UP Secondary Education Board starts board exams for classes 10 and 12 with Hindi subject paper.

The UP Secondary Education Board is all set to conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from today, February 22, in two shifts. More than 55 lakh candidates have been registered to appear for the board exams in Uttar Pradesh today.

The board exams in Uttar Pradesh begin with the Hindi subject paper. Admit cards have already been distributed to the candidates. 

(Please check back for more updates.)

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM IST
