UP Board refutes fake news on 2025 exam results announcement date; Check official websites here

The Uttar Pradesh Board has firmly refuted false claims regarding the 2025 exam results announcement, urging students to rely solely on official channels for accurate information. Board Secretary Bhagwati emphasized the importance of verifying updates through the UPMSP's official websites.

The message also states that results would be available on the website upresults.nic.in. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Bhagwati on Saturday issued a press release on Saturday addressing a fake message circulating on social media, which falsely claimed that the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exam 2025 results would be announced on April 15 at 2 PM from the Board of Secondary Education headquarters in Prayagraj.

Singh strongly refuted the claim, calling it completely false and misleading. He clarified that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the official result date at the appropriate time, and any updates will be made available only through the board’s official websites:

www.upmsp.edu.in

www.upmspresults.nic.in

Students and parents are advised to rely only on official sources for accurate information regarding the result announcement.

How to Check UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025

To check the UP Board 10th and 12th results for 2025, students should follow these steps:

First, visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the class whose result you want to view (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter your roll number in the given field and click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

You can check your marks and also download a copy of your marksheet for future reference.

 
