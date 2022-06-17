The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and class 12 results are expected to release soon. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results would be released on the following websites--upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP Board result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Result 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit button

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

This year, the class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked.

The exam was cancelled in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli districts.

After the leak, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against those involved in the leak.

The UP police arrested as many as 52 people, including three journalists, six school managers, and five school principals in the case of the leakage of a class 12 English question paper.